Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 13362079
Radio Bullseye Abstract Fractal represents the signals of a radio or radio tower centered on a bullseye below. It also appears to be a ball dropping through rings towards its mark on the bullseye.
Illustration Formats
3072 × 4096 pixels • 10.2 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.