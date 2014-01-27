Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
query worker facial head human figure male masculine employment expert science trader brainstorm guru intellect decisions thought laborer questioning executive frustration tension grief worry adversit
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

41701072

Stock Illustration ID: 41701072

query worker facial head human figure male masculine employment expert science trader brainstorm guru intellect decisions thought laborer questioning executive frustration tension grief worry adversit

Illustration Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali