Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089938640
Puzzle-shaped 100 American dollar banknote and gold-colored 'at' symbol. On a charcoal green-colored background. Horizontal composition with copy space. Isolated with clipping path. 3d render.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
'at' symbol3d illustration3d renderamerican one hundred dollar billbank accountbankingbankruptcybudgetbusinessbusiness finance and industrybusiness targetcurrencycurrency exchangecurrency symbole-commerceeconomyexchange ratefinancefinance and economyfinancial itemgrowthhome financesiconin a rowinvestmentjigsaw pieceloanlossmaking moneymarketingonline shoppingpaper currencypayingplanningpuzzlereductionsavingssignstock market and exchangestock market datastrategysuccesssymbol
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist