Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097898201
Purple stripe very peri color of the year seamless pattern texture. Colorful trend tone on tone texture linen stripe fabric effect background. High quality JPG raster swatch.
N
By Naturamentum
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
17-39382022abstractalloverbackdropbackgroundcolor 2022color of yearcoloredcolorfulcolorofyearcolour of the yearcoy2022fabricfashiongraphicillustrationjpg rasterlavenderlilacmodernmonochromemoodnewpalettepatternperipurpleroyalseamlesssimplestripestripedstylesurfacetextiletexturetonaltone on tonetrendtrend colortrendytrendy backgroundvery periviolavioletwallwallpaperyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist