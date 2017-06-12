Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Purple and pink color with fantasy gradient flower shape and plant roots elements kaleidoscope, spiral, gradient, woven and geometry concept. Great for wallpaper, business, art collectors, wall decor
Creative decorative background. Floral fantasy style ornament. Raster illustration. For fabric, print, carpet ornaments Persian relief. Finish stained glass in the Oriental style. Art graphics
In asian textile style. Flowers on magenta, pink and orange colors. Vector illustration. Seamless flowers pattern. Vector illustration.
Antique portuguese azulejo ceramic. Kitchen design. Vector seamless pattern watercolor. Blue floral and abstract decor for scrapbooking, smartphone cases, T-shirts, bags or linens.
Flowers on pink, magenta and orange colors. Floral pattern in doodle style with flowers. Gentle, spring floral background.
Vector Illustration. Pattern With Floral Seamless Ornament. Design For Print Fabric, Fashion
Seamless kaleidoscope violet texture. Illustration for design. Bright flower.
Abstract illustration lilac kaleidoscope mandala. Bright flower. Seamless pattern.

See more

761113234

See more

761113234

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132653929

Item ID: 2132653929

Purple and pink color with fantasy gradient flower shape and plant roots elements kaleidoscope, spiral, gradient, woven and geometry concept. Great for wallpaper, business, art collectors, wall decor

Formats

  • 3264 × 3264 pixels • 10.9 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ersa Langgeng Prasetyo

Ersa Langgeng Prasetyo