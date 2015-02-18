Images

Purple and pink color with fantasy gradient flower shape and plant roots elements kaleidoscope, spiral, gradient, woven and geometry concept. Great for wallpaper, business, art collectors, wall decor
abstract background | colored checkered pattern | chromatic plaid texture | geometric tartan illustration for wallpaper tile fabric garment digital printing swatch graphic or concept design
abstract background | colored intersecting striped pattern | retro weave texture | geometric checkered illustration for wallpaper tablecloth fabric garment digital printing graphic concept design
abstract texture | colorful tartan pattern | vintage gingham background | geometric intersecting striped illustration for wallpaper website fabric garment postcard brochures graphic or concept design
Shibori Texture. Liquid Inks. Color Paint Background. Abstract Vogue Wallpaper. Vanilla,Purple,Violet Infinite Abstract Canvas. Japanese Endless Rapport. Wash Shibori Texture.
Spring Floral Ikat. Watercolor Majolica Tile. Autumn Ornament. Gentle Violet Seamless Simple Lace Image. Summer Retro Rug. Mexican Mosaic Design. Bright Boho Rug.
abstract texture | colored gingham pattern | simple intersecting striped background | geometric weave illustration for wallpaper textiles fabric garment gift wrapping paper or fashion concept design
Texture of color pearlescent sequins, macro photo

2132653927

Item ID: 2132653927

Formats

  • 3264 × 3264 pixels • 10.9 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ersa Langgeng Prasetyo

Ersa Langgeng Prasetyo