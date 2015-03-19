Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Purple and pink color with fantasy gradient flower shape and plant roots elements kaleidoscope, spiral, gradient, woven and geometry concept. Great for wallpaper, business, art collectors, wall decor
Kaleidoscope background texture. Abstract club,party,stage lights are well suited for tv shows, concerts, art design.
Abstract design
Background. abstract. pattern. Abstract kaleidoscope background. Beautiful multicolor kaleidoscope texture. Unique kaleidoscope design. digital abstract pattern
abstract geometric background texture, geometric shape pattern, kaleidoscopic mandala
Kaleidoscope lights background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132653911

Item ID: 2132653911

Purple and pink color with fantasy gradient flower shape and plant roots elements kaleidoscope, spiral, gradient, woven and geometry concept. Great for wallpaper, business, art collectors, wall decor

Formats

  • 3264 × 3264 pixels • 10.9 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ersa Langgeng Prasetyo

Ersa Langgeng Prasetyo