Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Purple and blue watercolor zigzag traces and splashes on a white background. Watercolor abstract background.
Abstract background, watercolor, hand painted on a paper
abstract colorful blots splashing on a white background
Abstract Watercolor grunge texture with paint splatter
Blue Paint Splashes Fabric. Tie Dye Painting Dirty Art. Notebook Page Abstract Dyed Background. Grunge Tie Splash Wash. Acrylic Illustration Pattern.
Background. Watercolor stains and spots
Brushed Painted Abstract Background
Brushed Painted Abstract Background

See more

677635081

See more

677635081

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133057249

Item ID: 2133057249

Purple and blue watercolor zigzag traces and splashes on a white background. Watercolor abstract background.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8844 × 6634 pixels • 29.5 × 22.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

Svetlana Buzmakova