Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Psychedelic Geometric Textured Small Daisy Flowers Seamless Pattern Liquid Stripes Ombre Textured Background Elegant Chic Trendy Design Perfect for Textile Print Dark Green Fuchsia White Tones
Seamless pattern background for Botanical leaf, with flower decor.
Seamless pattern with pink plumeria
multi-colored flowers on a white background. Set of beautiful floral elements design.
Seamless floral pattern on black background
Spring flowers seamless pattern
For backgrounds, textiles, wrapping papers, greeting cards. Raster illustration. Romantic seamless pattern with watercolor bouquet of abstract plumeria flowers on a pink background.
pattern fabric flower

See more

1321959698

See more

1321959698

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129951333

Item ID: 2129951333

Psychedelic Geometric Textured Small Daisy Flowers Seamless Pattern Liquid Stripes Ombre Textured Background Elegant Chic Trendy Design Perfect for Textile Print Dark Green Fuchsia White Tones

Formats

  • 4724 × 4724 pixels • 15.7 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ztarstock

ztarstock