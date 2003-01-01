Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Product podium and white pieces cloth, abstract minimal fashion background. Mockup for the exhibitions, presentation of products, 3d rendering. Composition of flying fabric, cloth elements
Formats
5000 × 6000 pixels • 16.7 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG