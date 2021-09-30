Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2093892283
Printable botanical illustration. Minimalist style. Interior design, wall decorations. Cover design, wallpaper. Leaf
England, UK
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartautumnbackgroundbotanicalcarddecordecorationdesigndrawingelegantexoticfashionflorafloralflowerfoliagegardengraphiciconillustrationinvitationisolatedleaflineminimalminimalismminimalistmodernnatureone linepatternplantpostcardposterprintprintableshapesocialstoriessummertemplatetexturetrendtrendytropicalwall artwall decorwallpaperwedding
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist