Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Print of pink flowers on a crescent moon. Drawing of anemones on a white background. Drawing of a floral pattern.
hand drawn pink floral pattern design.
Watercolor forest seamless pattern. Watercolor surface pattern. Perfect for wallpaper, fabric design, wrapping paper, digital paper.
Seamless Floral Pattern with Big Flowers. Hand Drawn Watercolor Poppy Flowers Digitally Finished in Photoshop. Fantastic Pattern for Calico, Cotton, Print, Wallpaper, Batik.
Light Orange vector seamless doodle backdrop. Colorful illustration in doodle style with leaves. The template for background of cell phones.
Seamless pattern with abstract sketch flowers in brown colors on grunge stain white background for web design
watercolor and digital seamless pattern with flowers
Seamless pattern with herbs. Hand draw

See more

1643274787

See more

1643274787

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130119492

Item ID: 2130119492

Print of pink flowers on a crescent moon. Drawing of anemones on a white background. Drawing of a floral pattern.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3543 × 3543 pixels • 11.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Viktoria_artist

Viktoria_artist