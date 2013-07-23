Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Premium abstract concrete texture beige background with leaves shadow on the wall. Mock up for cosmetic product presentation. Minimalistic podium with tropical palm leaf shadows. 3d render
Edit
Abstract background art. 2d illustration. Expressive hand drawn oil painting. Brushstrokes on canvas. Modern art. Multi color backdrop. Contemporary art.
Closeup of old wooden window background
wooden door
Kings Valley/ Egypt_22 Jan 2019: The Mortuary Temple of Hatshepesut, also known as the Djeser-Djeseru, is a mortuary temple of Ancient Egypt located in Upper Egypt.
Luxor - a city in Upper Egypt, on the east bank of the Nile. In Luxor and around the city are some of the most important archaeological sites in Egypt. Karnak.
Wooden planks stacked in rows. Close up
Texture - wooden parquet, pattern, weave. Bright, golden color

See more

382176046

See more

382176046

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139807169

Item ID: 2139807169

Premium abstract concrete texture beige background with leaves shadow on the wall. Mock up for cosmetic product presentation. Minimalistic podium with tropical palm leaf shadows. 3d render

Formats

  • 7000 × 3800 pixels • 23.3 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 543 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 272 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kumer Oksana

Kumer Oksana