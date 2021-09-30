Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2101341607
Potted straws with pebbles, dry plants, ornament, ears, sheaf, branch in vase over white bathroom with bathtub, carpet and round pouf, panoramic window, modern minimal interior design, 3d illustration
A
By Archi_Viz
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustrationbackgroundbathroombathtubbeautifulbouquetbranchcarpetconceptcontrolcopycountrydaydesigndisplayearemptyfloragentleharvesthealthyhomeindoorinteriorjarjugleafminimalmirrormockupmodernnaturalnatureorganicplantpottedpoufriperusticseasonshadowsheafshelfshelvestabletemplatevasewarmwheatwhite
Categories: Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist