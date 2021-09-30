Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083976446
Polka Dots pattern in yellow and purple spots on blue background. Yellow and violet dots on blue backdrop.
Bangkok, Thailand
P
By Poshstocker
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundblackbluecardcircleclassicclothcolorcolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesigndotdotsendlessfabricfashiongeometricgraphicholidayillustrationmodernornamentpaperpastelpatternpattern seamlesspolkapolka dot patternpolkadotrepeatrepetitiveretroroundrowseamlesssimplespottextiletextile patterntexturetilevintagewallpaperwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist