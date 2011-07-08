Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Podium with golden sea shells and golden ring on pink background. Elegant podium for product, cosmetic presentation. Luxury mockup. Pedestal or platform for beauty products. Empty scene. 3D rendering.
Formats
4200 × 3000 pixels • 14 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG