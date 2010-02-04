Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pipe line and valves (faucets) with national flags of Iran and Iraq. Transportation or delivery of natural gas or petroleum on pipeline between supplier and importer. 3d rendering
Formats
6000 × 3000 pixels • 20 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG