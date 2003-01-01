Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink Tie Dye Brush Textures. Aquarelle Tie Dyed Bleach Paper. Paintbrush Drops Artwork. Painting Dirty Watercolour. Distressed Dyed Background. Aquarelle Grunge Wash.
Formats
3366 × 2319 pixels • 11.2 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 689 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 345 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG