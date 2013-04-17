Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A pink and purple retro future illustration with geometric texture urban building with dark and bright windows
Abstract cover vector illustration. Colorful geometric shape design. for Brochure, Flyer, Poster, Leaflet, Book cover, etc. Vector Illustration
Concrete Capital Letter - A isolated on white background. 3D render Illustration
Background with color gradation in muted tones. Overlapping layers with jagged textured edges.
Concrete Capital Letter - B isolated on white background. 3D render Illustration
Concrete Capital Letter - A isolated on white background. 3D render Illustration
background texture picture
Number 4. Street number plate.

See more

1550439557

See more

1550439557

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137611627

Item ID: 2137611627

A pink and purple retro future illustration with geometric texture urban building with dark and bright windows

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4961 × 7016 pixels • 16.5 × 23.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Amy Louise Baker