Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pink polka dot slippers with a bow. The logo of the slippers. Avatar for social networks for seamstresses of home shoe masters. Sewing slippers. Handmade work. Sewing. Hobby
Edit
Ballet shoes pointe shoe emoji vector
beach slippers, icon
beach slippers, icon
Travel equipment flip flop theme elements
beach slippers, icon
Baby shower card with cute baby girl shoes

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139409599

Item ID: 2139409599

Pink polka dot slippers with a bow. The logo of the slippers. Avatar for social networks for seamstresses of home shoe masters. Sewing slippers. Handmade work. Sewing. Hobby

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Elena Pchelkina

Elena Pchelkina