Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink Pen Texture. Blue Geometric Floor. Antique Ikat Drawing. Blue Pen Scratch. Line Turkish Wall. Grain Blue Flower Pattern. Old Rough Wallpaper. Floral Material Batik American Print Texture.
Formats
2500 × 2000 pixels • 8.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG