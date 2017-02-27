Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pink Paradise Vintage Background. Tree Tropical Painting. Bright Palm Pattern Tropical. Leaf Monstera Retro. Purple Creative Leaves. Fashion Abstract Foliage.
Edit
zebrina branch pattern on white background
Seamless Realistic Watercolor Greenery Pattern. Summer, Spring Forest Herbs, Plants Texture. Foliage in Vintage Style. Nature Eco Friendly Concept. Textile, Fashion, Interior.
Hand drawn seamless pattern. Trendy pattern with corals and algae on a white background for printing, fabric, textile, manufacturing, wallpapers. Sea bottom.
seamless background of golden floral pattern on blue
Red Leaf Abstract Background. Tropical Palm Leaves Patterns. Purple Palm Leaf Outline. Botanical Wallpaper. Coral Creative Leaves. Fashion Background Palms.
Multi-colored flowers and leaves of tulips on a dark blue background. Floral seamless pattern. Vector illustration with hand-drawn plants.
Seamless Realistic Watercolor Greenery Pattern. Summer, Spring Forest Herbs, Plants Texture. Foliage in Vintage Style. Botanical Background with Green Fronds. Textile, Fashion, Interior.

See more

1174857028

See more

1174857028

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139633767

Item ID: 2139633767

Pink Paradise Vintage Background. Tree Tropical Painting. Bright Palm Pattern Tropical. Leaf Monstera Retro. Purple Creative Leaves. Fashion Abstract Foliage.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Crazy Lady

Crazy Lady