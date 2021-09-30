Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085499507
Pink Ink Texture. Blue Geometric Motif. Endless Wall Texture. Blue Ink Scratch. Blue Antique Wall. Grain Line Flower Pattern. African Ornament Batik American Print Pattern. Pen Rough Wallpaper.
Q
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearrowsbluebohemianclassiccolorcolourdesigndoodledrawnelegantembroideryethnicfabricfloorfloralflowergeogeometricgeometrygypsyikatinkknitdrawinglinemarinematerialmotifornamentparallelpatternpenpencilpinkprintretrosackclothscarfscribbleseaseamlesssketchtextiletexturetiletraditionaluzbekistanwallpaperzigzag
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist