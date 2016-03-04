Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink Ink Pattern. Blue Seamless Motif. Antique Wall Canvas. Pink Ink Texture. Line Classic Print. Floral Template Batik Old Craft Wallpaper. Seamless Wall Pattern. Cloth Blue Flower Texture.
Formats
2500 × 2000 pixels • 8.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG