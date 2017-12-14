Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Pink and gold metallic butterflies and border on a pink background suitable for cards, designs, scrapbooking and websites. Copyspace for text, images or other design elements.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

51348916

Stock Illustration ID: 51348916

Pink and gold metallic butterflies and border on a pink background suitable for cards, designs, scrapbooking and websites. Copyspace for text, images or other design elements.

Illustration Formats

  • 2400 × 3000 pixels • 8 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Algol

Algol