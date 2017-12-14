Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 51348916
Pink and gold metallic butterflies and border on a pink background suitable for cards, designs, scrapbooking and websites. Copyspace for text, images or other design elements.
Illustration Formats
2400 × 3000 pixels • 8 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG