Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink Ethnic Ink. Tribal Paint Abstract. Bright Tribal Brush. Ethnic Ink Print. Pink Bohemian Zig Zag. Pink Abstract Brush. Dyed Tie Dye Print. Ethnic Textile Paint. Light Ink Watercolour. Rose Batik.
Formats
2200 × 1886 pixels • 7.3 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 857 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 429 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG