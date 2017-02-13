Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 59428417
Pink Breast Cancer Ribbon displayed on a christmas ornament. Raster version Illustration, Ornament color is very easy to change.
Illustration Formats
2600 × 3332 pixels • 8.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
780 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
390 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.