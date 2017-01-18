Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pink Batik Ink. Pink Repeat Brush. Tribal Batik Texture. Tribal Ink Paint. Pink Bohemian Tie Dye. Bright Grunge. Dyed Pattern Paint. Ethnic Zig Zag Batik. Rose Dyed Print. Light Ink Watercolor.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG