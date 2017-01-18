Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pink Batik Ink. Pink Repeat Brush. Tribal Batik Texture. Tribal Ink Paint. Pink Bohemian Tie Dye. Bright Grunge. Dyed Pattern Paint. Ethnic Zig Zag Batik. Rose Dyed Print. Light Ink Watercolor.
Edit
Texture, background, pattern, silk fabric, pink. Your projectors will be pacified, this delicate fabric in pastel colors will cause illusion and fantasy.
Embossed pink 3d panel, background, texture
Plant fiber under the microscope view.
pink roses border on pink background with space for text. illustration vector.
pink towel fabric texture background
Close up of lesion on white background
The texture of the silk fabric, soft pink. rose-color, rose-colour, rose. Beautiful soft crumpled pink silk texture

See more

692691610

See more

692691610

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141727

Item ID: 2143141727

Pink Batik Ink. Pink Repeat Brush. Tribal Batik Texture. Tribal Ink Paint. Pink Bohemian Tie Dye. Bright Grunge. Dyed Pattern Paint. Ethnic Zig Zag Batik. Rose Dyed Print. Light Ink Watercolor.

Formats

  • 1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna