Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2100453586
A person is gesturing with his hand during a phone call. An adult man in a blue hat points a gesture with his index finger. Digital watercolor painting.
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
45 yearsactionadultaquarelleartbeardbusinesscanvascaucasiancommunicationconfidentcontemporaryconversationdigitaldirectiondismissalemotionsfacefacialfingerforwardgesturegray hairguidinghandhathumanindexindex finger gestureindicateinteractionmanagermiddle agemustacheneck scarfoptimisticpaintingpersonpointingpromotionrealisticserioussignalsmartphonestubblesymboltrendyunshavedwatercolor
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist