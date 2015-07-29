Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Flowers on beige, orange and brown colors. Seamless Floral Pattern in raster illustration.
Circular pattern of floral motif, branches, flowers, tulips, stars. Hand drawn.
Circular pattern of floral motif, branches, flowers, tulips, stars. Hand drawn.
Geometric and abstract background texture design, futuristic background pattern, colorful background
Geometric and abstract background texture design, futuristic background pattern, colorful background
Moroccan style door knocker on an intricately carved wooden door
Moroccan style door knocker on an intricately carved wooden door

See more

131871041

See more

131871041

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110945289

Item ID: 2110945289

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury