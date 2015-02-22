Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Traditional paisley pattern on black
Damask seamless floral pattern in green, pink and orange colors.
protective pattern - element of banknotes
Geometric and abstract background texture design, futuristic background pattern, colorful background
Beautiful colorful, multicolored illustration with abstract pattern, abstract geometry, illustration with seamless ornament and geometric patterns, asymmetric, arabesque, UltraHD wallpaper
Beautiful wall design in Masjid Wazir Khan Lahore, Pakistan
Digital background wall tiles and colorful digital wall tiles

See more

1516393379

See more

1516393379

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110743512

Item ID: 2110743512

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury