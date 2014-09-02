Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Abstract pink background texture cement wall
old book - old paper texture in detail
Abstract texture. Marble texture. Yellow texture. Sand.
grunge background for your projects
dirty rusted metal texture for background
Coloring book page design. Oriental ethnic pattern. Design. Raster. Hand drawn illustration on brown, purple colors. Seamless pattern Heart, love. Anti stress valentine vintage decorative element.
Brown crack pattern floor tiles.

See more

1209816496

See more

1209816496

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110526570

Item ID: 2110526570

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury