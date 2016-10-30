Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Abstract kaleidoscopic pattern. Seamless symmetrical pattern.
Detailed hexagon shapes pattern with retro style soft pastel colors.
Seamless pattern. Vintage decorative elements. Hand drawn background. Islam, Arabic, Indian, ottoman motifs. Perfect for printing on fabric or paper.
Ornament colored card with mandala. Kaleidoscope, medallion, yoga, india, arabic. Geometric circle vector element. Tribal, Boho, Bohemian style.
Template Colored mandala circle of zentangle hand drawn on colorful background.
Golden pattern on brown background with white doodles. Golden pattern. Seamless golden textured curls in oriental style arabesques.
Seamless classic golden pattern. Vector traditional orient ornament. Golden pattern on brown background with golden elements.

See more

616026182

See more

616026182

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110526564

Item ID: 2110526564

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury