Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Summer with stylized flowers. Vector ornate zentangle seamless texture, pattern with abstract floral mandalas. Can be used for wallpaper, web page. Orange, brown and white colors.
Seamless Pattern (Triangle shapes, White Star Light, Green, Red, Yellow, Pink, Geometric, Textile, Wooden, Turkish Tiles)
A kaleidoscope pattern formed by lines and spots of natural stone texture. Amazing natural patterns and textures of slice of brown and white minerals. The image with the mirror effect.
Geometric and abstract background texture design, futuristic background pattern, colorful background
Weave design element. Yoga logo, background for meditation poster. Anti-stress therapy pattern. Raster outline on beige, brown and gray colors. Unusual flower shape oriental line. Decorative ornament.
Perfect for printing on fabric or paper. Islam, Arabic, Indian, ottoman motifs. Raster seamless pattern tile with mandalas. Hand drawn sketch on brown, beige, gray colors. Vintage decorative elements.
Ornament brown, black and white colored card with mandala. Tribal, Boho, Bohemian style. Geometric circle vector element. Kaleidoscope, medallion, yoga, india, arabic.

See more

1160196589

See more

1160196589

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110526543

Item ID: 2110526543

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury