Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Carved wood wall close
Abstract floral pattern using plastic effect colors. Creative Background
geometric textile brown black floral design
Kaleidoscopic wallpaper tiles
Geometric and abstract background texture design, futuristic background pattern, colorful background
Seamless posh luxurious intricate distressed worn pattern design. Tattered sepia toned mottled swatch. Purple and tan toned seamless pattern tile.
art eastern national traditional pattern in coral, brown and black colors

See more

102047815

See more

102047815

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110526540

Item ID: 2110526540

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury