Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Colorful glass pattern for textile and design
Colorful glass pattern for textile and design
Yellow Geometric Ornament. Washed Tie Dye. Brown Aquarelle Texture. Rough Abstract Aquarelle. Animal Oil Brush. Ochre Graffiti Style. Crepe Brushed Silk. Ground Dirty Background.
Seamless background pattern. Decorative symmetric mosaic pattern on light gray background.
Mosaic colorful pattern for wallpapers, design and backgrounds
Colorful glass pattern for textile and design
painted yellow fragment of reptile skin pattern

See more

167803634

See more

167803634

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110403015

Item ID: 2110403015

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury