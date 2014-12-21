Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
Set of vintage Seamless floral background and seamless border. Vector fantasy flowers pattern. Use to create fabric projects or design elements for scrap booking, greeting cards, textiles.
Watercolor botanical seamless pattern in folk style. Colorful turnip, beets, peas, carrots. Fantasy flowers, cat and butterflies. Hand drawn ethnic primitive elements. Naive decorative ornament.
Hohloma in red and gold colors seamless pattern . Russian traditional decoration design
Tracery seamless calming pattern. Mehndi design. Ethnic colorful doodle texture. Curved doodling background.
Indonesian batik motifs with very distinctive plant patterns
Tracery seamless calming pattern. Mehendi design. Neat even colorful harmonious doodle texture. Algae sea motif. Indifferent discreet. Ambitious bracing usable, curved doodling mehndi. Vector.
Intriguing beautiful unique modern abstract design with floral and geometric motifs superimposed on a subtle blurred background ideal for superbly elegant wallpapers.

See more

267090032

See more

267090032

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110402994

Item ID: 2110402994

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury