Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print
Edit
stylized flowers outline on colored dark background
Thai Stucco Art. Traditional Thai stucco pattern decorative in Thai temple.
Design wrapping and gift paper, greeting cards, banner and posters design. Doodles pattern. Raster illustration. Green, black and yellow on colors. Seamless pattern Abstract cute background.
green natural rock texture, close view
Fractal background. Abstract design pattern. Multicolored mixed painting art. Template for creative products creating. Acrylic style texture. Surreal watercolor artwork. Fantasy wallpaper.
Multicolor abstract background with frame for text
Texture background Dry grass collected in the mat. Excellent flavored design solution. vegetation consisting of typically short plants with long narrow leaves, growing wild or cultivated on lawns

See more

689760577

See more

689760577

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110402943

Item ID: 2110402943

Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing. Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury