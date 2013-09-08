Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
People hold heart in hands show love and care in relations. Human kindness and support. Volunteer demonstrate mercy and goodness. Charity, affection concept. Flat illustration.
heart in hand vector icon. hand holding heart healthcare. Healthcare hands holding heart flat icon for apps and website.
heart in hand vector icon. hand holding heart healthcare. Healthcare hands holding heart flat icon for apps and website.
Broken heart and holding hands flat vector illustration
hands pass the hearts
Valentines day postcard "Make love"
hands pass the hearts
heart in hand. icon. Vector Eps 10

See more

1287984985

See more

1287984985

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136898495

Item ID: 2136898495

People hold heart in hands show love and care in relations. Human kindness and support. Volunteer demonstrate mercy and goodness. Charity, affection concept. Flat illustration.

Formats

  • 4506 × 4000 pixels • 15 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 888 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 444 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vector_Bird

Vector_Bird