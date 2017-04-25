Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Peonies and dragonflies. Picture can be used as a background, an independent object, as decoration, in postcards, wallpaper, printing
Wildflower peony flower pattern in a watercolor style. Full name of the plant: peony. Aquarelle wild flower for background, texture, wrapper pattern, frame or border.
Wildflower camellia flower in a watercolor style isolated. Full name of the plant: camellia. Aquarelle wild flower for background, texture, wrapper pattern, frame or border.
pink peonies with green leaves
Seamless pattern with pink flowers peonies, green leaves on white background. Hand drawn. For your design, textile, wallpapers, print, greeting. Vector stock illustration.
Two pink peonies with buds
Seamless background with flowers and leaves. Floral pattern for Wallpaper, paper and fabric. Watercolor hand drawing. Pink roses on a light green background.
Wildflower camellia flower in a watercolor style isolated. Full name of the plant: camellia. Aquarelle wild flower for background, texture, wrapper pattern, frame or border.

See more

735675826

See more

735675826

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128036988

Item ID: 2128036988

Peonies and dragonflies. Picture can be used as a background, an independent object, as decoration, in postcards, wallpaper, printing

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6954 × 5040 pixels • 23.2 × 16.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 725 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 363 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna Chistyakova

Anna Chistyakova