Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Pennsylvania. Shaded relief map. Shows surrounding ocean, major urban areas and rivers. Colored according to relative elevation. Clipping path for state area included.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

11540089

Stock Illustration ID: 11540089

Pennsylvania. Shaded relief map. Shows surrounding ocean, major urban areas and rivers. Colored according to relative elevation. Clipping path for state area included.

Illustration Formats

  • 4728 × 3162 pixels • 15.8 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

AridOcean

AridOcean