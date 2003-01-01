Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Pattern on violet colors with golden elements. Patina. Seamless element woodcarving. Luxury furniture. Small depth of field. Brown, violet backdrop with gold trim. Carving. Furniture in classic style.
Formats
7500 × 5000 pixels • 25 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG