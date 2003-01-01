Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Patina Surface. Sepia Watercolor. White Old Paper. Hipster Design. Handmade Illustration. Yellow Rough Paperboard. Brown Modern Banner. Creme Tie Dye. Beige Patina Surface.
Formats
4000 × 2000 pixels • 13.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG