Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pastel Tie Dye. Fantasy Texture. Pastel Tie Dye Texture. Purple Pink Dyed Print. Grunge Fashion Wallpaper. Beautiful Hand Drawn Dirty Art. Magic Artistic Kaleidoscope.
abstract modern design graphic background texture colorful digital
Brushed Painted Abstract Background. Brush stroked painting. Artistic vibrant and colorful wallpaper.
abstract modern wall for texture
Hand Drawn Art. Beautiful Fashion Dirty Painting. Colorful Hand Drawn Art. Watercolor Ink Indigo Canvas. Trendy Purple Texture. Artistic Illustration. Grunge Fantasy Dirty Style.
Hand Drawn Art. Beautiful Fashion Dirty Painting. Colorful Hand Drawn Art. Watercolor Ink Indigo Canvas. Trendy Purple Texture. Artistic Illustration. Grunge Fantasy Dirty Style.
mixed colorful background
Soft smeared gentle violet gradient water color stained paper texture background. Light purple abstract watercolor illustration for aquarelle card design, vintage template

See more

1425812900

See more

1425812900

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129629694

Item ID: 2129629694

Pastel Tie Dye. Fantasy Texture. Pastel Tie Dye Texture. Purple Pink Dyed Print. Grunge Fashion Wallpaper. Beautiful Hand Drawn Dirty Art. Magic Artistic Kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 4160 × 2080 pixels • 13.9 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T

Trust Me I Drink Mint