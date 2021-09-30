Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092794706
Pastel green and violet pomegranate, leaves seamless pattern. Collage hand drawn botanical repeat print. Ripe fruit, garden ornament on white background.
K
By KseniaKhmel
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractacidartbackgroundbotanicalbrightcollagecolordecorationdesigndiscodrawingfabricfashionfloralfluorescentfruitgardengouachegraphicgreengrungehand drawnharvestillustrationjuicyleafnaturepaintingpaperpastelpatternpinkplantpomegranateprintrepeatriperoughroundseamlessseasonalsummertextiletexturetrendvioletwallpaperwhitewrapping
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist