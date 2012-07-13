Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pastel Aquarelle Water Spatter. Ink Color Stain. Ink Colorful Seamless Stain. Line Tie Dye Canvas. Wash Abstract Spot. Line Ink Pattern. Art Watercolour Shibori Blob. Pastel Soft Seamless Layout.
Edit
Dirty Art Backdrop. Abstract grunge backdrop. Aquarelle illustration. Batik tile. Artistic geometry. Summer colors tie dye art. Summer mood.
Blue Watercolor Ink Abstract Dyed Background. Craft Messy Tie Dye Graffiti. Modern Fashion Watercolour. Aquarelle Grunge Wash. Ikat Classic Backgrounds. Interior Background
Animal Wild Life pattern. Jungle Ornamental design. Organic Hand Made. Leopard spotted raster. Safari Zebra print texture. Abstract Animal background. Black and white, red background.
Abstract background in mixed colors. Oil and watercolor design elements. Design template for covers, posters and banners. Simple macro close-up paint brush strokes.
Blue Pastel Tie Dye. Seamless Dyed Texture. Spiral Shirt Pattern. Red Swirl Background. Circle Colorful Print. Spiral Dirty Hippie. Pastel 1960s Print. Pink Stripe Culture. Pastel Old Background
Tie Dye Seamless Pattern. Burgundy, Fair and Indigo Threadbare textile. Rainbow Aquarelle Panoram With Charcoal color. Old Ikat Motley Print. Ultramarine and White Boho style. Tie Dye.
Pastel Chevron Ornament. Beauty Tie Dye Stripes. Arabic Graffiti Grunge. Brush Paint. Dirty Art Banner. Ornate Watercolor Paintbrush. Black Brushed Silk. Fabric Geometrical Tile.

See more

1659018076

See more

1659018076

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140404757

Item ID: 2140404757

Pastel Aquarelle Water Spatter. Ink Color Stain. Ink Colorful Seamless Stain. Line Tie Dye Canvas. Wash Abstract Spot. Line Ink Pattern. Art Watercolour Shibori Blob. Pastel Soft Seamless Layout.

Formats

  • 3876 × 1292 pixels • 12.9 × 4.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures