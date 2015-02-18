Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Party Aqua Color Dirty Textile Design. Sky Blue Watercolor Print. On Dark Background. Vibrant Print. Navy Shiny Watercolor Wallpaper. Psychedelic Pattern.
Formats
2771 × 2217 pixels • 9.2 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG