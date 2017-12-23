Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
PARIS FRANCE 09 24 2019: Fountain of River Commerce and Navigation (1840) on the Place de la Concorde. Paris, France sign illustration pop-art background icon with color spots
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG