Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Paper white dove or pigeon carrying olive branch flying on Ukrainian flag background, Concept for Peace and stop the war, space for the text, paper cut design style.
Formats
7087 × 3544 pixels • 23.6 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG