Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The Palm Cockatoo (Probosciger aterrimus) also known as the Goliath Cockatoo, is a large smoky-grey or black parrot of the cockatoo family.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

29849449

Stock Illustration ID: 29849449

The Palm Cockatoo (Probosciger aterrimus) also known as the Goliath Cockatoo, is a large smoky-grey or black parrot of the cockatoo family.

Illustration Formats

  • 3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

guentermanaus

guentermanaus